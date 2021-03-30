To The Daily Sun,
Relative to the minimum hourly wage for tipped employees, the NH Senate Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee has voted 3-2 along party lines for SB137, which would decrease the tipped employee hourly wage in NH.
The bill provides that any tipped employee will receive $3.27 per hour as a minimum wage. This is 21 cents per hour LESS than current NH law provides.
Current NH statute calls for a tipped worker to receive 45 percent of the applicable minimum wage. That 45% amounts to $3.48.
Three of the five Senate committee members voted to give tipped workers a pay cut. During the pandemic. When restaurant workers are frontline workers fighting to stay afloat.
The three NH senators who voted in committee to give tipped workers a pay cut are Sen. Harold French, Sen. Bill Gannon, and Sen. Jeb Bradley. They should be ashamed and if you live in their districts, you should not vote for them again.
Sen. French represents District 7: Andover, Belmont, Boscawen, Canterbury, Franklin, Gilford, Northfield, Salisbury, Webster and Laconia.
Sen. Gannon represents District 23: Brentwood, Chester, Danville, East Kingston, Epping, Exeter, Fremont, Kingston and Sandown
Sen. Bradley represents District 3: Albany, Bartlett, Brookfield, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Hale's Location, Hart's Location, Jackson, Madison, Middleton, Milton, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth, Tuftonboro, Wakefield, Waterville Valley, and Wolfeboro.
Claudia Damon
Concord
