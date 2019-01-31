A letter from Bernadette Loesch was published on Jan. 22 under the heading: "Just two rich men are keeping the government closed." The letter was subject to some routine editing on the part of The Daily Sun, but Ms. Loesch believes that editing obscured the fact the long list of negative characteristics she provided were meant to describe President Trump. We print this clarification just in a case it was not absolutely clear that Ms. Loesch was aiming at the president.
