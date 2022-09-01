I don’t get it. I read letters from our sheriff, his opponent, supporters on both sides. As if we residents of Belknap County need to wrestle with another convoluted issue. But I force myself to be guided by my inner voice unencumbered by mixed signals.
I remember the good old days when registrar of deeds, probate, county attorney, etc., appeared on the ballot each election year unopposed. Once they were installed, they remained until they retired. What’s changed? Seems we as a populace are restless, at times incoherent and just plain frustrated with everyone and everything; and this unrest has trickled its way down to our community.
I carry no attachment to Sheriff Bill Wright’s day-to-day operations, but at least I’ve witnessed him as a dedicated leader — someone who isn’t so rigid to his calendar that he can’t take time to help a constituent. As one out of some 60,000 county residents, twice Bill Wright showed himself to be not only accessible but opted to handle my issue himself.
Keep in mind our sheriff is a Marine. There’s no kicking that designation to the curb when you become a civilian. Not many folks carry that banner for a reason. “The few and the proud” means something. He’s not interested in a popularity contest. He wants to run his department like it’s a Mustang Cobra, and he’s focused on evaluating his best options based on an ever-tightening budget.
Why play ping pong with a position as integral to our community? Why add another layer of strife to a county already knee deep in mud? He worked his way up the ranks and has ample examples of his dedication on his Facebook page. I’m voting for Bill Wright.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.