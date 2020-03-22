To The Daily Sun,
Like most Earth-bound citizens, a new normal has taken over my life. Rather than brew my pot of joe, I now walk for my morning coffee and paper. This morning was no exception, but a front-page story brought a renewed verve to my flagging spirit — a story from the heart told by a familiar name but a faceless presence.
Rick Green, one of several of Sun's reporters, remains visually anonymous to his readers similar to a newscaster at a radio station (unless his name is Warren Bailey or Pat Kelley).
While I've learned the hard way is there's a set of parameters a journalist must follow, which is likely imperceptible to the public; Rick personalized his experience of self-quarantining with a picture of his family.
I would vote that all our reporters put a face to their narrative, although it is possible anonymity comes with the territory. Lord knows in this era of social distancing, any virtual hug or elbow bump metaphorically represented by the author's picture, goes a long way in supporting one another in times of uncertainty. Thank you.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
