To The Daily Sun,
I imagine a good many of us natives were stunned to see the upcoming closure of one of our favorite haunts. Its name, Trustworthy Hardware, could not have been better assigned, as for years it was the place I turned to whenever I needed something as simple as a light bulb.
Pam Langlitz handled her family's business with integrity as well as compassion for her community's needs. When the WOW Trail was launched and I found myself deep into its beautification, I approached Pam on a discount for the artists creating murals. Never once did she fail me as one request followed another.
Having family pick up the ball and run with it like she did is a dream come true for any business owner. She deserves the chance to ponder her next chapter.
Thank you, Pam, for bringing a touch of class to Lakeport long before it became a hotbed of activity.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
