To The Daily Sun,
While LRGH's dilemma continues to evolve in full view, Rick Green's recent front-page update shone a spotlight on its backstory.
Speaking just for myself, his article struck me as a spritz of gasoline onto a community's consciousness. Between the brouhaha attached to the presidential election and our own backyard issues with the sheriff's department, I know this citizen is struggling to maintain her sunny disposition.
Detailing Tom Clairmont's income following a description of accounting tactics designed to achieve a desired effect was as good a "drop the mike" as anything I've seen in local print. I can appreciate how difficult it is for a reporter to evaluate a volume of information and compress it within set limits, but for the life of me I'm not sure what good can come from this type of personal information at a time of such emotional volatility.
Many of Bill Wright's friends have shown their support and backed up their opinions with facts. I myself have known Tom Clairmont since kindergarten. Our graduation class of 26 allowed for a unique setting for friendships which encourages me to question why a broader view wasn't taken on who else might be held accountable.
The hospital was never run as a monarchy. His salary and benefits were approved year by year by a board of independent, business-savvy individuals. With every decision made on expanding services and updating equipment and the consequent fallout of a health care system long on paperwork, short on staff and dripping red, it's understandable to assess blame on choices which backfired.
What I want to read is what steps are being done NOW to address the hospital's financial imbalance. What is being done to attract doctors to this community? Waiting five months to see a specialist or get a physical is unacceptable. I want to get past this bump in the road and don't need to be reminded of how we got there.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
