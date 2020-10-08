To The Daily Sun
For weeks we Sun readers have been inundated with disconcerting information about our sheriff's office. Ms. Mason's recent letter in favor of Sergeant Wright jolted me into taking my private vote into the public eye, and I'll tell you why, based on facts which drive my opinion.
I've been well acquainted with many members of our local police force since my work at the County Attorney's Office when Don Alden and Ellie Merrill ran the Sheriff's Department. It was a dream job in more ways than one, offering me an opportunity to appreciate the efforts made to achieve a successful indictment.
Given my own law-abiding ways, I had never a need for a person in uniform until my credit card was stolen as a result of a simple birthday gift to my husband. Unable to attend a family dinner due to our dog recovering from surgery, I had the waitstaff contact me for a credit card.
I couldn't have anticipated those last four digits on the front and the three-digits on the back would result in over $4,300 of TJ Maxx online purchases within a month. Never mind that I never once ordered anything online from TJMaxx, let alone the level of a Class A felony.
My card was never lost nor outside my possession. I reached out to Sheriff Moyer, who put me in touch with Bill Wright. Having worked in a career dominated by phone calls, I developed an ear for personality. Sergeant Wright treated a total stranger like I was his childhood best friend.
He made many attempts through the restaurant and as well as the bank attached to the card and was given nothing but delays and hang-ups as well as long-term "holds." They wanted nothing to do with his assistance, irrespective of the fact that the culprit was likely employed within 15 minutes of the Sheriff's office.
I have never had any contact with Sergeant Wright's opponent. It's been made obvious he's garnered some experienced law enforcement personnel on his side, whom I also admire.
But I can only cast one vote. It's my way of saying "thank you" and showing full confidence in Bill Wright's ability to continue the long-standing respectable office of the Sheriff's Department.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
