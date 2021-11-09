To The Daily Sun,
Ed Engler, responsible for The Daily Sun, was Laconia. He believed in the resurrection of an aging beauty when others viewed her as a pipe dream. He led the city through three elections to bring this city back to its good old days. No one else could have done it better.
"The Dash," a poem by Linda Ellis, representing one's life story from date of birth to date of death carries the weight of a man who succeeded in being more than the sum of his total parts. Engler's dash is more like a highway through the avenues, streets and highways surrounding the region he chose to call home.
Perhaps we might all take a moment consider our own dash. What would it say?
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
