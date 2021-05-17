To The Daily Sun,
I have good news and bad news. The good news is New Hampshire is currently the hottest market in the country. The bad news is New Hampshire is currently the hottest market in the country.
On the plus side our business owners herald another layer of customers. On the downside, our veterinarians are broadsided by the inflow of a perfect storm of COVID companions, spoiled pet owners who insist on same-day service and a long line of long-term patients in need of advanced senior care. I should know – I'm in that mix with my 13-year-old Cocker mix, Brady.
No one told me the day would come when his cute little legs would suffer under the weight of that long body barely six inches off the ground. How could I know without any signs of exercise stress, coughing or breathing issues, his lungs were filling up with fluid? But in proximity to not one but four emergency hospitals, one can find the care necessary at a time of crisis.
And isn't that what life is about? Not whether you have six figures to nudge another aside in a real estate match, not who's in charge at the White House. But rather who's going to take care of you in your final stretch in life.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
