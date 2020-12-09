To The Daily Sun,
Seems to me the Grinch has paid this region a visit and is in no hurry to move along.
It saddens me to read letters from our citizens still disgruntled on the state of our country. Our being led by a "shadow government" as noted in a recent letter hit quite a nerve with me.
I have no interest in pursuing a line of thinking that is contrary to the season we're in. Like it or not, it's the holidays. Be it Hanukkah or Christmas, secular or Christian, for crying out loud, can't we stick with tradition just for one month and be kind?
Weren't we all at one time or another excited about these upcoming feasts? What about all the once-a-year goodies made by our grandmothers, mothers and all other relatives and friends who share treats as a means of showing love and gratitude for friendship.
I truly hope we as a nation and as a community haven't lost the spirit of Christmas. To all those who resist regaining their sense of equilibrium, I encourage you to take a walk around our beautiful market squares. Be it Laconia, Lakeport, Meredith or any of our surrounding towns, appreciate the generosity of those volunteers willing to bring this season alive.
And then take a ride and view the many homes adorned in lights, blow-ups, music and more decorations than this Boomer has ever seen. And vote for your favorite. It's a fun election. Don't miss it!
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
