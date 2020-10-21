To The Daily Sun,
Every once in a while, I get wistful hearing a song on the radio. This happened to me over last year's holidays, and I wrote about it. Now just ahead of this same season, I hear Alan Jackson's song "Remember When," and all I could think about is remember when. . .
1. we said: 'we are all in this together' and meant it;
2. we could see our doctors four out of the five days a week;
3. heavyweight politicians like McCain and Kennedy worked together to create legislation that benefited all citizens;
4. elections focused on the candidate best suited for the position and not based on a specific party;
5. the grumpy, disenfranchised and hatemongers were in the minority?
I could elaborate on my extreme frustration with our ongoing newsfeed layered on top of a stubborn pandemic. But, I'm grateful for:
1. being born in one of the most beautiful areas in the country;
2. the pure joy of walking my dog amidst the most spectacular foliage display this senior has ever witnessed;
3. the love and companionship of my friends, several of whom share my childhood;
4. having two wicked-smart kids who are raising four beautiful children with patience and spunk;
5. believing in God.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
