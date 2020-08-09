Dear Editor,
Looks like we've got ourselves pretty well fired up again as a community. It's understandable we are at our wit's end on Bike Week. Love it or hate it, it's been with us for almost 100 years. A pandemic, for whatever reason, chooses to make itself known every 100 years, hence why these two forces have never met.
This area has flexed his muscle more than once lately. First, St. Joseph's Church – won that one. Then, LRGH – still in frustrating flux, running on empty and no rescue on the horizon. Bike Week is complicated.
This writer has yet to return to mass, let alone place herself in the midst of crowds currently engulfing Meredith and the Weirs. Others are more optimistic that with social distancing, masks and sanitizers we can manage the additional influx and maintain some level of tradition.
It was no easy task for our council to ascertain the pros and cons of bringing this event just ahead of an already challenging school year. Good to read the governor will use data from the recent NASCAR race as a barometer for what adjustments, if any, need to be made to Bike Week.
If you can't trust your elected representatives to do the right thing, who can you trust?
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
