To The Daily Sun,
The often repeated headlines or stories, "school shooting," "constitutional rights" or "thoughts and prayers" have proven that current ideas are not leading to successful outcomes for a problem.
Responsible ownership,training, re-education and use of guns does not excuse the irresponsibility of "good guy with a gun" from ignoring the needs and application of a process to administrate gun ownership. Personal responsibility can not be guaranteed, but civil society requires the acceptance of limiting the danger from unencumbered rights. Current policies removing restrictions have been an abjectly inadequate response to a major American issue.
Conversations based on politicized talking points constricts the dialog for a solution with a "one way or no way" attitude. It is time to find solutions to the epidemic carnage associated with weapons. Perhaps, it is time to make the constitution a living document. Time to reacquaint rights and responsibilities.
David Luca
Alton
(3) comments
Maybe if we just make those "no guns allowed" signs a little bit bigger, that might help?
Maybe we should write your daughter and see what she thinks. Lol
How nice of you to ask about our daughter. She graduated from UNH Manchester last week with a Masters degree in Public Administration. Maybe someday she will be your boss.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.