To The Daily Sun,
I have come to the conclusion that the City of Laconia does not want out-of-town visitors to visit downtown. They have started issuing cease and desist letters to property owners who rent their homes out on a short-term basis. A lot of these homes are within walking distance to downtown!
They are basing this action on an outdated zoning ordinance that limits where “rooming and boarding houses” are allowed. These homes that are being rented are not rooming houses, they are family homes that homeowners are renting out during times they are not using the property. These often affordable short-term rentals allow visitors to come to the city, walk in to town, spend money in town and get to enjoy our downtown area as well as surrounding lakes and parks.
There is really no other option for a family to stay that is within walking distance to town. After spending time in the city these same visitors will tell others and also may decide that Laconia is a place that they would like to live.
The city has also spent millions and plans on spending millions more to refurbish the Colonial Theater. Their hope is that this will be a venue that will draw hundreds to thousand of people to downtown. Wouldn’t it be convenient if you were coming to a concert or play and could stay locally and within walking distance to the theater, restaurants and coffee shops? I guess the City of Laconia does not think so!
Scott Knowles
Laconia
