To The Daily Sun,
Zoning and building codes are important in protecting the quality of life of homeowners, their health, their safety and the value of property in their neighborhoods.
Codes also allow our society to live together comfortably and respectful of each other’s rights.
Codes are written to be followed. Violations of codes and ordinances can go beyond mere annoyance to very disturbing, to threatening or an infringement of property rights.
Unfortunately, when a violation is noted, it is expected to be reported by a neighbor or an official to the city or police for code enforcement to correct, stop or fine for these violations or they will continue to go on unnoticed. So, as unpleasant as this is, a neighbor or neighbors must report a violation or change that is disrupting their lifestyle on a regular basis and threatens to devalue their major investment asset — their home.
Codes are not changed for one person or one episode where compliance is the simple answer to a violation.
However, if the lifestyle of a society creates changes which may affect the use of property, then the codes should be re-examined by the public and with popular demand, zoning changes may need to be made or codes may need to be updated.
Short-term rentals have popped up in many areas — national and local and have their pros and cons. From my perspective, the pros may satisfy visitors but do not have the support of many of our locals.
So I am a local, a senior, widow, living alone in my single-family cape home. For some reason, I am a desirable host of Airbnb. I have received two phone calls and one letter. Josh told me that tourists love our Laconia and that someone in my neighborhood just sold to them. I should sell too and tell my friends. They want to help me supplement my fixed income and cover my expenses by hosting strangers in my home sweet home or selling it to them. Name my price, my choice of closing date. They are especially interested in any dwelling that is already renting.
Now I ask you, after I have climbed two flights of stairs to carry up the clean linens and make my bed only to fall in it exhausted, why would I want to make four more beds?
How would I gain an extra buck to host some biker when I’d have to hire someone to clean my house, maintain my driveway and yard, pick up cans, bottles, cigarette butts or spent firecrackers. And I’d be taking out more trash, paying higher utility bills and income tax and carrying rental insurance. What’s the chance of upsetting my wonderful neighbors and cheating my city of revenue.
And worst of all, I couldn’t even sit in my recliner in my LL Bean nightgown with the TV blasting with trails of popcorn leading across the carpet to a tabletop filled with prescription drugs?
We are dependent on our tourist industry, but my single-family home is in a lovely single-family residential zone with many local homeowners that I love and respect.
I am not responsible for the tourist industry, therefore I am not a supporter of this new abusive reuse. I am an old crow and enjoy my empty nest but I admit to being greedy for chocolate but why ever should my greed spoil it for anyone else?
To date, I am pleased with the way city officials are dealing with this invasion. I thought that both the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Mayor Ed Engler were knowledgeable and straightforward in responding to homeowners’ questions about the zoning codes with definite responses on the legality of their unpermitted use of property.
Dorothy Duffy
Laconia
