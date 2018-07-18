We have some beautiful beaches in our city, and they should be kept clean.
Upon arriving to Bartlett Beach which is a great beach for all ages.
The amount of Goose and Duck Poop was overwhelming, and the smell was worse!
Isn't it the Cities job to keep the beaches clean?
I have seen this beach get racked out before, and all of the debris and poop has been picked up and taken away.
So can this happen again on a regular basis?
Bartlett Beach is a favorite to so many, but it really needs some attention.
The water is low due to drought conditions everywhere, and the bacteria levels are high in many places.
I am sure if the water got tested at Bartlett Beach as of late, it might not come back with good results. Just sayin.
So can the City of Laconia, keep ALL of our beaches clean?
I certainly hope so.
Stephanie Chandler
Lakeport
