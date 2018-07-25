To The Daily Sun,
The following is a copy of an email I sent to the Laconia city manager and Laconia City Council:
I have been a resident of the City of Laconia since birth and a resident of Ward 5 for over 20 years. I have voted for Councilman Hamel in every election which he has run as a candidate for City Council, while a resident of that ward.
I was actively involved in the fire service from November 1968 through August 2017. I began my fire service career as a firefighter with the Laconia Fire Department and retired as deputy coordinator of Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid (LRMFA) in February 2005, I then continued working for LRMFA on a part-time basis for an additional 12 years. During my tenure, I have worked both for and with every fire chief in the Lakes Region area. Needless to say, that list numbers in the hundreds. I can assure each of you that Chief Kenneth Erickson ranks highly among the most qualified and professional fire chiefs on that list.
Upon reading the article of Chief Erickson’s pending retirement in the July 23 edition of The Laconia Daily Sun, I was not only shocked, but outraged and dismayed. To think that the City of Laconia will lose a man of Chief Erickson’s character and expertise, over the unthinking comments of a city councilman, is unacceptable. I am not referring to the comment about an individual’s ability, or lack thereof, of being able to “walk on water,” but rather the inappropriate comments about a neighboring state, the thought that Chief Erickson believes that he is not accountable for his actions and the belief that the fire department personnel feel that overtime is a given right. I continue to ask myself why did Mayor Engler not stop these comments before the situation became out of control?
I do not believe that the public fully comprehends the loss that not only the Laconia Fire Department will suffer, but how the loss of Chief Erickson’s knowledge and experience, will impact our city. While the Laconia Fire Department is staffed my many experienced and qualified individuals, the process of finding a replacement for Chief Erickson will now be forced to be expedited. Were he to have retired at his stated date of over a year from now, the transition would have been much more seamless.
I respectfully suggest that the city manager refuse to accept Chief Erickson’s letter of resignation and that the mayor and City Council ask Chief Erickson to reconsider his resignation and continue leading our fine fire department. Should not individual feelings come after the needs and better good of the City of Laconia?
The intent of this email is not to pass judgement on Councilman Hamel, tarnish his reputation or disparage his selfless devotion to our city. Unfortunately, most people are guilty of losing their temper and becoming caught up in the moment. As a resident of the City of Laconia I am merely concerned with what I believe is in the best interest of our city.
Richard Heinis
Retired Deputy Chief - LRMFA
Laconia
