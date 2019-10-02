To The Daily Sun,
The gentrification of Laconia by an affluent City Council’s habitude of check writing for non-government purposes is a direct result of the representative board members having too much power for too long.
1. When was the last time a resolution for money, per RULE 27 or otherwise, has been read in its entirety or a paper copy made available at the council meeting?
2. On November 5, the less than affluent; Democrat, Republican or independent voters, have an opportunity to end longevity councilors. By writing the name of a conservative individual for ward councilor’s will send a message; no more spending of property tax dollars for non-municipal purposes such as $6.7 million in bonds over 25 years that automatically adds $175,000 per year to the annual budgets
3. Vote NO on amending the CITY CARTER. Our city shall not be governed by town governed rule of laws.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
