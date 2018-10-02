To The Daily Sun,
Here we go again. In the Tuesday issue of The Daily Sun is an ad highlighted with the headline, “New Research Shows Chiropractic During and After Birth Improves Health Outcomes.” Sounds pretty impressive.
When drug companies bring a new drug to the market their studies include thousands of participants, who are divided into equal cohorts, based on age , sex , health, etc. You need to have at least two groups of matched participants to see if there are any differences in treatment outcomes. The best research is called a placebo controlled, double-blind study, In this study neither of the two groups are aware on the treatment they are receiving, nor are the researchers who are monitoring them, thus the term double-blind study. Only then can you make a statement regarding benefits of one treatment over placebo.
Let’s go back to the above headline. If you read down this chiropractic ad, you find out that this so called research study was based on five, yes five participants. Is this research? Maybe in the chiropractic world but in no other real world science profession would this be accepted. In fact if a researcher tried to pass this off as some meaningful study they would be laughed out of the profession. The real reason for this chiropractor ad is that no study has shown that chiropractic care for any medical disease is beneficial. Does it help with back pain? Maybe. But no study shows any benefit for ear pain, colic, asthma or any other medical condition. Thus they try to pass off meaningless “studies” as something impressive, to try and trick you into seeking their care.
If you want to see a chiropractor, by all means please do, but if you think you are getting some magical health benefit the studies just do not show that. This chiropractor group in the past tried to pass off another nonsense study about chiropractic care and the immune system. When called out on it, they went silent. They knew they could not defend it. This so called study falls into that same pattern.
Mirno C. Pasquali PA C
Laconia
(3) comments
Mirno is right. Chiropractors mostly peddle junk science. And there is not a chance in the world I'll go to a chiropractor before I go to a physician for my back if I had such problems. It's as hokey as homeopathic 'cures"
Good letter. There is too much medical quackery out there.
What the heck!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.