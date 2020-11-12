To The Daily Sun,
So, according to Ruth Larson, Rick Notkin is spreading disinformation about the election results and “we” should all accept the will of the American people and move on. Sure, just like you accepted the Trump win in 2016.
So, a couple of questions for Ruth: how is it that the state of Florida, with 22 million people, counts all the votes by the end of Election Day when others cannot? How is it that only Democrat-controlled states take days to “count every vote” and end up with Biden as the “winner”? How is it that at the close of Election Day, Trump is leading in Pennsylvania, Michigan, etc, then his lead magically disappears days later?
“We” know why. Make no mistake, Democrats were ambushed by Trump in 2016 and they weren’t about to make the same mistake twice. They were prepared this time. Why else have we never needed mail-in voting on such a widespread scale until this election? Why were votes allowed to be counted after Election Day? Why has voting on Election Day or via absentee ballot been sufficient until this year?
“We” all know why Ruth. As Stalin said: it’s not who votes, it’s who counts the votes. The Ruth Larsons of the world aren’t ever going to convince Trump supporters that Biden legitimately won this election. So Ruth, don’t even think about lecturing us about “acceptance.” especially since your Democrats have spent the last four years accusing Trump of being illegitimate and doing everything possible to undermine his presidency. Whether Joe Biden becomes president or not, “we” all know who really won this election, and it wasn’t Joe.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
