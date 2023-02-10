After reading James Veverka’s recent letter, I believe a response is required. First off, climate-change wingnuts always find a way to blame any adverse weather activity on climate change. Nonsense. People like Al Gore are publicity seekers attempting to cash in financially. Cratering our economy to appease them is madness. Sure, the climate changes. It always has.
With regard to the documents fiasco, if Joe Biden’s Justice Department hadn’t raided Mar-a-Lago with a SWAT team, it wouldn’t even be a story. Moving on, pointing out Donald Trump’s partisan, politically motivated impeachment based on a phone call to Ukraine is the height of hypocrisy. It was Biden, as vice-president, who threatened to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine if the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Hunter’s corruption wasn’t fired. For those of you who don’t remember, the prosecutor was in fact fired. Regarding inflation, Ververka can spin this all he wants, but Biden owns it. Period. His ill-advised war on fossil fuels, coupled with his Democrat-led spending blowout, has put us where we’re at now. We’re in deep trouble with a $31 trillion deficit that continues to grow. Inflation will also continue until Congress stops its spending addiction. As we approach the next election in 2024, expect more lies and distortions from liberal writers to the Sun. Don’t believe them. Biden is a disaster beyond anything we could have imagined. His open-border policy alone should prevent his re-election. Most disturbing is that not one Democrat member of Congress, including our four, have had the courage to speak up in opposition to his policies. Maybe someone should ask them why before the next election. Doubt any will dare give us an honest answer.
