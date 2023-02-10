To The Daily Sun,

After reading James Veverka’s recent letter, I believe a response is required. First off, climate-change wingnuts always find a way to blame any adverse weather activity on climate change. Nonsense. People like Al Gore are publicity seekers attempting to cash in financially. Cratering our economy to appease them is madness. Sure, the climate changes. It always has.

