After being rejected multiple times, the Moultonborough community center project (now called The Hub) is back. Proponents have put forth a $15.9 million warrant article for approval at town meeting. However, the $15.9 million is based on architectural drawings, not contractor bids. If approved, voters will actually be signing a blank check, as the actual finished cost is unknown. Once started, Moultonborough taxpayers will be on the hook for any additional fund(s) required for completion, regardless of the amount.

