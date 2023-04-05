After being rejected multiple times, the Moultonborough community center project (now called The Hub) is back. Proponents have put forth a $15.9 million warrant article for approval at town meeting. However, the $15.9 million is based on architectural drawings, not contractor bids. If approved, voters will actually be signing a blank check, as the actual finished cost is unknown. Once started, Moultonborough taxpayers will be on the hook for any additional fund(s) required for completion, regardless of the amount.
If proponents tell you construction costs won’t exceed estimates, ask them if they’re willing to pay the overruns. Be aware that the majority of municipal building projects typically exceed estimates by 20% or more. This could easily reach $20 million. Proponents are doing a Nancy Pelosi: You have to vote for the project before you know the cost of the project. Beware the bait and switch. Clearwater, Florida, has been in the news recently regarding a proposed new city hall originally estimated at $40 million. It now could be as much as $100 million. Hub proponents say their project will “only” add about $0.36 to the tax rate, which does not include annual operating expenses. Be aware that the overall operating costs for the town, school system, and county are accelerating at a disturbing rate. The school system budget for next year is increasing by 9.5%, town administration is estimating a 9%-10% increase, and the county is estimating 16%. Then there’s the SWEPT (donor town) issue currently working its way through the court system. If plaintiffs prevail, this could cost Moultonborough as much as $4 million annually. I’m out of space for now. If you don’t like the sound of the above, please attend town meeting May 11 at 6 p.m. to vote this project down.
