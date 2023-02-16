Let the 2024 games begin. James Veverka’s Feb. 9 letter is the latest example. Just a collection of big words that say nothing. Expect to hear more about “authoritarianism,” “right-wing extremism,” “censorship” and “MAGA Republicans” from him, and the other “progressives,” from now until November 2024. How ironic that Veverka would write about censorship on the day after House Republicans were exposing the censorship perpetrated on the American voters by Facebook, Twitter, and the FBI, done in collusion with the Democratic Party. Lest anyone forget, Donald Trump lost the 2020 election by a combined total of 44,000 votes in four swing states. Unfortunately, we’ll never know how many of those, or other, voters wouldn’t have voted for Biden if Twitter and Facebook hadn’t chosen to bury his corruption. If you don’t believe the corruption story, try showing up at Burisma, with no energy experience, and getting them to pay you $80,000 a month as they did for Hunter Biden. Former Twitter employees now admit it was a “mistake” to censor the Hunter Biden/Joe Biden laptop story. It was no mistake. It was done to get Biden elected. Period. Now they say “sorry.” Nonsense. They would do it again. If you think the people at Twitter were bipartisan while this was happening, be aware that 99% of Twitter employee donations went to Democrats in this last 2022 election. According to Veverka, it’s “hateful” and “divisive” to point out obvious left-wing media bias. As far as debate goes, I’m available to debate pretty much any time. I have facts. Progressives have rhetoric.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.