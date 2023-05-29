To The Daily Sun,

As annoying as it is to have to show up a second time for Moultonborough’s Town Meeting, please do so if you don’t want to pay for The HUB. This will be your one and only chance to stop it (again). As I’ve said in previous letters, the $16 million number is a guesstimate at best, sourced from one "estimator" in Maine. The project hasn’t gone out to bid, so there is no actual cost price from a reputable contractor. According to HUB documents received from their own architect, only 2% of design work needed for a request for proposal has been done.

