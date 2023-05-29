As annoying as it is to have to show up a second time for Moultonborough’s Town Meeting, please do so if you don’t want to pay for The HUB. This will be your one and only chance to stop it (again). As I’ve said in previous letters, the $16 million number is a guesstimate at best, sourced from one "estimator" in Maine. The project hasn’t gone out to bid, so there is no actual cost price from a reputable contractor. According to HUB documents received from their own architect, only 2% of design work needed for a request for proposal has been done.
Hub proponents will offer a presentation with conceptual drawings, numbers, etc., but it’s all smoke and mirrors designed to get approval of the $16 million bond. Just getting to the point where it can be put out to bid, to find out what the actual price will be, will probably cost well into six figures. To the best of my knowledge, none of The HUB proponents, including Kim Johnson and Mark Borrin, have any experience building or operating a facility of this size. They didn’t quote operating numbers from other community centers, such as Claremont’s, which has an annual deficit of $500,000-plus. Why? Did they take the time to visit any, as I did?
This is a sales job, pure and simple. Please don’t fall for it. Also, unless voters want to do this again next year, I suggest they support SB 2 (Article 3). As you probably know, for those unable to vote in person on Election Day, SB 2 allows voting by absentee ballot on all warrant articles. This means everyone has their say, whether they’re here or not on Election Day. It would have eliminated the mess we have this year.
Again, please attend the June 1 Town Meeting at Moultonborough Academy at 6 p.m.
