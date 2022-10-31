To The Daily Sun,

As we approach Election Day (which is now Election “Days”), it’s hard to understand how Democrat incumbents, including  Sen. Maggie Hassan, can actually have a chance to win re-election. She, Rep. Chris Pappas and Rep. Annie Kuster are responsible for inflation, open borders, rampant crime, and the uncontrolled flow of illegal drugs now pouring into the country. While all three may (or may not) be nice people, the bottom line is their past votes are responsible for the mess we’re in. Their commercials about abortion and climate change are just an attempt to distract you from the what they’ve actually voted for.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.