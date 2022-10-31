As we approach Election Day (which is now Election “Days”), it’s hard to understand how Democrat incumbents, including Sen. Maggie Hassan, can actually have a chance to win re-election. She, Rep. Chris Pappas and Rep. Annie Kuster are responsible for inflation, open borders, rampant crime, and the uncontrolled flow of illegal drugs now pouring into the country. While all three may (or may not) be nice people, the bottom line is their past votes are responsible for the mess we’re in. Their commercials about abortion and climate change are just an attempt to distract you from the what they’ve actually voted for.
Hassan is now resorting to scare tactics by saying Don Bolduc will take away Social Security and Medicare. Ridiculous. The voters must understand that their votes, in support of the Biden agenda, are why grocery and gas bills have skyrocketed since Democrats took control. Re-electing them will continue our current pain. All are fully invested in the New Green Deal madness. Predictions are there will be heating fuel shortages and rolling electric blackouts for you this winter. Not for them. Rest assured they will have lights and heat on with their $174,000 annual salaries. This is all the result of Joe Biden’s war on fossil fuels, enabled by a Democrat-controlled Congress, which includes our representatives. Your pain is their responsibility. Hassan, Pappas and Kuster obediently toe the party line, and will continue to do so if re-elected. Vote for them at your own peril. Electing Bolduc, Karoline Leavitt and Scott Burns will stop the green nonsense. None are too extreme, as the false and deceptive Democrat ads suggest. They represent common-sense conservative American values. I urge voters to support them on Nov. 8.
