I just finished reading Jeff Robbins' one-sided version of the Adam Schiff saga. Why The Sun provides Robbins a platform to continue these lies is beyond me. Over four years, Schiff repeatedly stated he had evidence of Trump Russian collusion, while providing none. Zero, zip, nada. Because there was none.
Schiff is a proven liar who deserves what he’s gotten. He’s no hero and shouldn’t be portrayed as one. Yet Robbins continues to support him. Schiff has Nancy Pelosi to thank for his removal. Her precedent-breaking decision to deny Republicans their choices for the Jan. 6 commission will now bite her party in the behind. As per the saying, what goes around comes around. Democrats are slow learners. We have three Trump Supreme Court justices thanks to Harry Reid changing the Senate rules regarding justices' confirmations. Keep up the good work, Dems.
On another subject, how about more balance to the political cartoons in The Sun? The Jan. 31 Mike Luckovich cartoon is just another example of his liberal, anti-conservative jokes. After two years of Democrat spending blowouts, he falsely accuses Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare. Slanted and biased doesn’t even begin to describe his nasty cartoons. Please do us all a favor and dump him. Replacing him with someone with a little honesty and integrity would be nice.
