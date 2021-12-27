To The Daily Sun,
The next time you see one of those phony Sen. Maggie Hassan television commercials, where she takes credit for everything except the sun rising, remember this: she just voted to appoint Rachael Rollins as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. For those of you not familiar with Rollins, I suggest you do a Google search of her. Watch as she threatens a Fox 25 television reporter, on camera, trying to ask her questions. Telling the reporter she (Rollins) was going to file a false allegation against her. In another incident, she turned on blue lights on her car (illegal if you’re not in law enforcement) to coerce a woman into believing she was a police officer. Scary.
This woman shouldn’t be anywhere near our judicial system. She will continue the current trend of district attorneys not enforcing the law or prosecuting offenders. As Suffolk County district attorney, she actually published a list of crimes she would no longer prosecute. Yet, incredibly, both our current New Hampshire senators voted for Rollins. Hopefully, during the next 10 months, voters will demand Hassan defend this vote, and the rest of her voting record, over the last six years. After watching the Rachael Rollins tirade, ask yourself if you would vote to appoint this woman to anything. Then ask why Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Hassan did. Just one Democrat vote would have stopped Rollins' appointment. It was a 50-50 vote with our sorry excuse of a vice president breaking the tie with her vote. Good luck to the property and small-business owners of Massachusetts. They now have a U.S. attorney who stands with the criminals, not the victims. Congratulations Sen. Hassan. Once again, you’ve shown you’ll put your party ahead of what’s right. Disgraceful. Hopefully, after next year, we’ll have a senator who can figure out the correct things to do and vote accordingly. Continuing to put people like Rachael Rollins in positions of power is wrong. Both our senators should be ashamed of themselves.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
