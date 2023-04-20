This past Tuesday, a bond hearing was held for the proposed new Moultonborough community center known as the Hub, a $16 million project for a town of 5,000 residents. A presentation made by the two main proponents threw out a lot of unverified numbers based on questionable estimates, but until there are actual bids, no one can know the actual cost. Even then, we won’t know until it’s completed. Many attendees spoke for and against the project, however, there is a consensus that the town needs something better than the current former Lions Club building. Many questioned the wisdom of putting the town in debt for $16 million, especially considering current economic conditions.
As an alternative, I suggest that rather than putting up a new building, the town should consider purchasing the newer Crucon building (at the top of the hill). It’s available for about a third of what The Hub will cost. It’s 30,000 square feet, has great access to Route 25, is relatively new, and is ADA compliant. There’s also a full kitchen ready to go on day one for the Meals On Wheels program. In addition, it’s connected to the municipal sewer system — no leach fields. At a much lower cost than The Hub, the town may be missing a great opportunity by not exploring this further, especially as The Hub could cost two to three times as much. It’s the wrong project at the wrong time. A mistake. A tax rate of $0.36 (if that’s what it really will be) may not sound bad now, but it will in the future. I strongly urge residents to vote down The Hub at town meeting May 11 at 6 p.m.
