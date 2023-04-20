To The Daily Sun,

This past Tuesday, a bond hearing was held for the proposed new Moultonborough community center known as the Hub, a $16 million project for a town of 5,000 residents. A presentation made by the two main proponents threw out a lot of unverified numbers based on questionable estimates, but until there are actual bids, no one can know the actual cost. Even then, we won’t know until it’s completed. Many attendees spoke for and against the project, however, there is a consensus that the town needs something better than the current former Lions Club building. Many questioned the wisdom of putting the town in debt for $16 million, especially considering current economic conditions.

