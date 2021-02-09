To The Daily Sun,
It certainly didn’t take Supreme Leader Biden long to scrap our constitutional republic. You know, the one where Congress (our voice) creates legislation and the executive branch implements it. Well, say goodbye to that. In his first week, Biden signed 40 (unconstitutional) executive orders. Doubt he even knows what he’s signing. Biden’s actions are eerily similar to the rise of past dictator rule. Think Germany in 1933, when Hitler became chancellor and eliminated their republic form of government (yes, Germany was a republic before WWII). In Venezuela, Chavez did the same thing. This is how it starts. We know how it ends. When Castro took over Cuba in 1959, how many Cubans ever thought they’d have 60 years of poverty (and counting), and still be driving 1950s cars in 2021. It’s called communism. I know, can’t happen here. Ignore the current suppression of free speech (think Parler) and the creation of “enemies” lists of Trump supporters. Nothing to see here. Just move along. The lies Biden told before the election will soon become apparent. Some, like saying he wouldn’t ban fracking and wouldn’t raise “your” taxes, have already happened (or are about to happen). More will follow. How does stopping the XL pipeline make sense? Is it really safer to ship petroleum products by rail car rather than pipeline? I doubt Biden supporters’ hatred of Trump will be worth the pain we’re about to endure. However, if anybody thinks that 74 million conservatives will roll over and allow America to become a communist country, think again. Not going to happen without a fight. I suggest that we demand our members of Congress reassert their constitutional authority while they still can. Yes, previous presidents, including Trump, Obama, Bush, etc., have used executive orders, but 40 in the first week is frightening. Stop this “government by executive order” nonsense now. Contact your congressional representatives and ask them why they’re allowing this. Time is running out. Nobody will be happy if Biden (or whoever is controlling him) continues to run the country this way. There won’t be a happy ending – even for his supporters.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
