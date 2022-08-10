To The Daily Sun,
So now, after a year and a half, we know that a career politician, with absolutely no record of accomplishment, lied his way into the presidency. Who could’ve guessed? Actually, all of us who’ve been around for a while. Joe Biden followed the Obama playbook. Tell them what they want to hear, then do whatever you want. Those stupid enough to fall for the “I won’t raise taxes on anybody making less than $400,000” story deserve what they're getting. Too bad the rest of us are in this mess too. Think there’s any chance Joe will veto the bogus Inflation Reduction Act? Ah, no. In the midst of a recession, we’re gonna raise taxes. Great idea. But, we’re not changing the favorable “carried-interest” tax treatment for hedge fund billionaires. Right. Does that sound like Democrats care about the average American? Think there’s any chance the big corporations will pass those tax increases on to you? Count on it. But, the good news is we’ve gotten rid of Donald Trump and made America sane again (according to one local business person). Well, not exactly. If you’re a senior or retiree, you’re not going to like the IRA. It’s going to increase, not decrease, inflation. You’ll be seeing your already-dwindling savings and Social Security benefits devalued even more. This month, NHEC customers have a 32% electric rate increase to look forward to. All part of the Democrat green game plan. All four of your Democrat congressional representatives are on board with this. When you’re paying $6 for heating oil and $20 for a package of bacon, remember who’s responsible and vote accordingly. Sending Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, and Annie Kuster back to Washington will continue the pain. Smarten up folks. Vote Republican in November.
