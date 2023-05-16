Moultonborough politics continues to be a full-contact sport. In her recent letter, writer Linda Murray takes a shot at our selectboard chair for the recent May 11 town meeting fiasco. She knows full well that town meeting is the responsibility of the town moderator and the selectboard has nothing to do with running it, but play on. If we were an SB 2 town, this wouldn’t even have been an issue, as all warrant articles would be on the election ballot.
Moultonborough seems to be moving in the same direction as national politics: oppose anything tax and spenders want and prepare to be trashed on social media. Don’t want to pay for a new community center? The nice woman, and her friends, running Friends of the Moultonborough Community Center will pummel you on Facebook while hiding behind their computers. Very nice. However, I have every right to oppose a $16 million community center I don’t want to buy and will continue to do so, especially as the “facts” FOTMCC spews are unsubstantiated. And, in spite of saying otherwise, they still haven’t released the unredacted results of the survey they claim shows “everybody” wants it. I’ll have more to say about this at town meeting. Vote for The HUB at your own peril. You’ll regret it. Remember this when it ends up being $20 million-plus to build. And it costs $1 million annually to run. The rich people won’t be the only ones paying — everybody will.
