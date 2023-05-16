To The Daily Sun,

Moultonborough politics continues to be a full-contact sport. In her recent letter, writer Linda Murray takes a shot at our selectboard chair for the recent May 11 town meeting fiasco. She knows full well that town meeting is the responsibility of the town moderator and the selectboard has nothing to do with running it, but play on. If we were an SB 2 town, this wouldn’t even have been an issue, as all warrant articles would be on the election ballot.

