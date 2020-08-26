To The Daily Sun,
The Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region continues to provide much-needed child care services to Laconia-area families. Our recent decision to delay the start of our before school program was made due to a shortage of qualified staff. Safety guidelines surrounding the pandemic have given us the challenge of serving fewer children with more staff. The safety of our members is our highest priority.
We understand that parents need before-school care in order to work, and we are looking into every possible avenue that would enable us to restart this valuable service.
We appreciate the patience and the support that the community has shown during this difficult time and welcome any qualified candidates to apply to join the team at the Boys & Girls Club, as we have several open positions.
Christopher Emond, CEO
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakes Region
