To The Daily Sun,
Ladies and Gentlemen of Belknap County,
On November 3rd, we all have an opportunity to elect a highly professional, dynamic, energetic, and proactive law enforcement leader for the office of Sheriff. That person is William “Bill” Wright. In my 40 years in law enforcement and in working with and following the career paths of many of my colleagues, there comes a time when one finds a very unique individual possessing the character qualities of honesty, integrity, commitment and passion in wanting to step into a leadership role for the protection and betterment of the citizens, community and agency that individual represents. William “Bill” Wright is that unique individual who is well prepared to assume that role and title of Sheriff for the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department. Bill Wright has served with distinction and honor in both the United States Marine Corps and New Hampshire National Guard. From his service in the United States military, Bill answered the calling of pursuing a career in the law enforcement profession by first being a member of the Belmont Police Department before transitioning to the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department. This is where I personally got to know Bill both as a deputy and person, his character and his talents as a law enforcement officer. As a lieutenant at the Sheriff’s Department, I recognized his talents and leadership potential by directing him to the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) for which he continued to pursue and excel after my retirement from the sheriff’s department in 2011. In my tenure at the sheriff’s department, Bill made it no secret of his career aspirations in becoming a leader of a law enforcement agency and I applaud and am fully confident he is the right candidate for our county’s Sheriffs Department.
During Bill’s career path, as a Belmont Police Officer he was faced with the ultimate situation no law enforcement officer ever wants to be faced with when a person with a rifle attempted to take his life. Bill did not cower or retreat but rather, set aside his fear, confronted the danger and neutralized the threat. At the sheriff’s department, Bill was a member of the county’s special operations group. He participated in countless hours of training for emergency situations and utilized that training when called upon in the special operations group call outs. The Belknap County Sheriff’s Department was one of the first sheriff’s departments in New Hampshire to participate in the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force under former United States Marshal David Cargill. When Bill was selected to be the liaison for this initiative, he with the resources provided by the Marshal’s office apprehended countless persons who fled and were wanted by the Belknap County Superior Court. Additionally, because of Bill’s participation and contributions to this initiative, he also saved the county taxpayers thousands of dollars in extradition costs bringing these wanted persons back to face justice.
Christopher Cost
Laconia
