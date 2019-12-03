To The Daily Sun,
“Congratulations” to Beth and her staff for all the hard work in assembling the “Light Up Laconia” Christmas Parade! Well done, folks! I am amazed at the many floats, commercial and private groups that participated to make this event a very happy event for the city and surrounding townsfolks that attended and enjoyed.
What was fun was the local high school bands (Belmont, Moultonborough, and Laconia), great music and wonderful performance by all groups. Thank you! We saw many groups representing the Girl and Boy Scouts; the commercial floats from local businesses around the Lakes Region were awesome. The special lighting provided by these firms, outstanding. The Coke Tracker/trailer was well lit and they were handing out waters and Coke products. The Service Credit Union handing out chap stick samples and lots of others giving the kids candy.
All in all, this was a great event for the city. That parade lasted over an hour. If you missed it, you truly missed a great event. Hopefully, next year’s event will be even bigger!
What really made it even more special, it started to snow right at the end — couldn’t have planned that any better!
So, to the parade/event staff, I am sure that all will agree to: “A Job Well Done All Done! And thank you!
Don Vachon
Laconia
