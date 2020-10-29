Letter to the Editor:
As the most important election in our lifetimes draws near we are approaching a crossroads that will either take us down the path of the freedom and liberty we’ve known all our lives or the dark descent into an abyss of communism, anarchy, mob rule and pure evil. It would be difficult to reverse that hell hole. Talk to those who’ve escaped communist countries and you’ll realize just how close America is to becoming one.
The unprecedented and maniacal hatred of our country, our President and all who support him has largely been brought about by the Democrats (and some Republicans) and the Media who’ve had control for so many years over our most important institutions. Now we have a Republican president who loves America and who does exactly what he promised he would do and the left goes berserk. He puts America and Americans first, NOT the globalist elites, and he believes in and cherishes our Constitution and the sovereignty of the individual. To hate those attributes and our president who embraces them you have turned your back on America. Shame on you!
What of the millions who bled and died for this country since its founding, Americans whose blood literally soaked the ground at Bennington, Gettysburg, the beaches of Normandy and the frozen forests of the Ardennes… do you think they spilled their blood so we could live under communism? In all the wars we’ve ever fought for freedom and for those who died face down in some God forsaken foreign land thousands of miles from home, do you think they wanted America to “fundamentally change” to communism? Let that sink in and then wake up and realize the Democratic party is on a fast path to turning America into just another communist country with unimaginable taxation, loss of private property rights, endless military engagements around the world, an astronomical cost of living and freedom just a memory. President Trump will not let that happen!
Local elections are equally important because maintaining local control is critical. Alton has three excellent candidates running for State Representative. They are Raymond Howard, Paul Terry and Peter Varney. They will never vote to tax and spend you out of existence. A vote for Joe Kenney for executive council (a very important seat) will give Governor Sununu a Republican who will work for and not against him. And please vote Bill Wright for sheriff because if the stuff hits the fan one day the only thing between you and the defense of our Constitution is your sheriff.
Vote as though your life and America as founded depend upon it, because it does. Communism is the final result of socialism. VOTE REPUBLICAN ACROSS THE BOARD or one day very soon, you will wake up and not recognize the country you’re living in.
Christine Wittmann
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.