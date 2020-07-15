To The Daily Sun,
So the governor finally revealed the new school reopening guidelines, which is basically a version of Trump washing his hands claiming that "yes we expect all children to go to school in the fall, sure it will be safe." Our POTUS, who said the virus was merely a bad cold back in March. He who is now busy retweeting that the virus is a hoax.
The government is officially not taking any responsibility for the decisions that many families and teachers will have to make in an effort to save money and bow to the president's efforts to pretend that all is well. Giving the school districts the full weight of going against the CDC guidelines claiming to give them more "flexibility." This is putting mothers and fathers in a terrible position, do I make the decision to lose money from work with no unemployment support to potentially save my child's life and shield them from the same virus we fear and causes crippling anxiety on simple trips to the grocery store?
Nothing is getting better; we are approaching a huge surge this fall and now we have to sacrifice our children and teachers because of threats of federal defunding. I was proud of our governor for the steps he took to protect our citizens in the beginning of this nightmare. I felt that he was doing what was right for our state and didn't let politics blind his decisions. Now it is clear that he is allowing himself to be puppeteered at our children's expense.
If I am asked to wear a mask in public and distance a minimum of six feet from others, entering any N.H. business, then why would it be okay for our kiddos to be crammed into classrooms with poor ventilation without mask mandates. And what about the busses?
I am truly saddened by the hypocrisy coming from the Statehouse in Concord. You should be ashamed of yourself, you've let many families and educators down. This virus will surely spread with your lack of guidance, you washing your hands of any responsibility for a minimum of 20 seconds, forcing your citizens to choose between money and community safety. I for one will withdraw my children from the public school system and will possibly face foreclosure on my home from the missed work I will face. I would rather be homeless than put my babies into harms way.
Christine V. Mcbalister
Moultonborough
