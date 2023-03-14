I am a member of the planning board, a superintendent of the checklist, a director of the drug force, and a trustee of our public library. I am also a member of Franklin’s Business and Professional Women and have worked in our school system for nearly 17 years.
I mention these commitments because they are relevant to my total confidence in our police chief, David Goldstein, and in his department.
I have been on the Drug Task Board for three years and have worked with Chief Goldstein on many projects to educate children and the citizens of Franklin on the consequences of substance abuse. Part of our job is to be out in the community to support the city’s events. There has never been a time when Chief Goldstein and his staff were not in complete support of these events.
I have been a library trustee for several years. One of our meeting’s discussions included how to make our library friendlier and safer. We asked Chief Goldstein if one of his staff might join our meeting to discuss safety issues for children and citizens. The chief sent Lt. Daniel Poirier, who was accommodating, gave us solid information and reminded us that he and his co-workers are always willing to help.
One of the many projects that the BPW conducts is a day camp for high school girls. This year our speaker is Officer Tracy. She has agreed to speak on what made her become a police officer and what her daily duties consist of. We asked Chief Goldstein if he would share with our high school students his course on self-defense, and he said yes.
For these reasons, I am without hesitation confident in Chief Goldstein and in his department. I thank them for all they do for the city of Franklin.
