To The Daily Sun,
I am also appalled that Christina Fay is getting gently slapped on the wrist. Her punishment should be to get locked behind bars in her mansion, in her own urine and feces, wearing a muzzle. And for a lot more time than a month! I hope the judge that allowed her one of her dogs to keep knows that he is signing that dog's death warrant.
We need tougher animal abuse laws by far, and a tougher judicial system. She got away with way too much!
Cindy Huckins
Gilford
