To The Dally Sun,
Laconia Christian Academy would like to thank all those who came out on November 16 to make this year’s Annual Holiday Gala Fundraising event such a success! It was a special evening of reconnecting with old friends, learning the impact LCA is making on families around the Lakes Region, and building new relationships.
One of the highlights of the evening was our traditional silent and live auctions, which raised over $18,000 toward the Tuition Grant Fund and was made possible by generous donations from the following businesses:
All My Life Jewelers - Laconia, Annie's Book Stop - Laconia, Art Escape - Laconia, Behold the Beauty - Laconia, BJ's - Tilton, Body Design by Joy - Gilford, Camp Berea - Hebron, Camp Sentinel - Center Tuftonboro, Clark's Trading Post - Lincoln, Core Assemblies - Gilford, Dance On - Laconia, Diamond Ledge I & E - Sandwich, Dockside Florist - Meredith, Escape Room Experience - Laconia, Fratello's - Laconia, Funspot - Weirs Beach, Gilford Cinema 8 - Gilford, Harts Turkey Farm - Meredith, Hermit Woods Winery - Meredith, Home Depot - Tilton, Ippolito's Furniture - Meredith, Irwin Automotive Group - Laconia, K&J Pizza Express - Tilton, Krazy Kids - Pembroke, Lake Effect - Meredith, Lands' End - Dodgeville, WI, Local Eatery - Laconia, Lochmere Golf & Country Club - Tilton, Lowe's Home Improvement - Gilford, Lyon’s Den - Gilford, MC Cycle & Sport - Laconia, Mill Falls at the Lake - Meredith, Misty Harbor Resort - Gilford, Monkey Trunks - Laconia, Moulton’s Farm - Meredith, Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa - Whitefield, N.H. Motor Speedway - Loudon, Oooh La La Creative Cakes - Laconia, Parable Bible Bookstore - Concord, Patrick's Pub & Eatery - Gilford, Pat's Peak - Henniker, Pirate's Cove Minigolf - Winnisquam, Plimoth Plantation - Plymouth, MA, Polar Caves - Rumney, Polished and Proper - Laconia, Premier Salon - Meredith, Rand's Hardware - Plymouth, Santa's Village - Jefferson, SEE Science Center - Manchester, Shaw's - Belmont, Shear Definition - Bristol, Sparkle Clean Car Wash - Meredith, Story Land - Glen, Sunflower Natural Foods - Laconia, Tanger Outlets - Tilton, T-Bones of Laconia - Laconia, The Insurance Outlet - Laconia, Vanworks - Gilford, Wayfarer Coffee Roasters - Laconia, Winnipesaukee Playhouse - Meredith, White Mountain Golf Club - Ashland, White Mountain SmileMakers - Bristol, Wholly Tara - Ashland, Winnipesaukee Forge - Meredith, and York's Wild Kingdom & Amusement Park York Beach, ME.
Tracy L. Swearingin
Laconia Christian Academy
