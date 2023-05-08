I am writing in full support for Moultonborough’s HUB project, which will be voted on Thursday, May 11. I would like to focus on positive impact The HUB would have on our incredibly important segment of our Moultonborough population: our seniors.
While I am not yet a senior, I share the opinion with many that when we transition into this time of our lives, there is comfort knowing that there will be a safe place to gather with friends, to exercise together (particularly in the cold winter months), to watch movies, to take classes, see art shows — to have a central place where we can consistently be with other people and build community. For my friends who are seniors, they are delighted about the prospect of taking water aerobics classes, having a comfortable place to play cards, walking around the track, while building a stronger community at the same time. Year round.
This leads me to the topic of loneliness. Loneliness is an epidemic plain and simple — particularly in this post-COVID world. Loneliness is often compounded as we age. One powerful and scientifically proven antidote to loneliness is involvement community activities — to be a part of something. The fact that The HUB includes a comfortable space for adults only is remarkable, and I anticipate the utilization of The HUB by our seniors to be very high.
Our seniors are a pivotal part of what makes the Moultonborough community so special, and The HUB makes certain that they will not only be taken care of but thrive. It is an extremely well-thought-out, fiscally responsible project that will be instrumental in making Moultonborough an even stronger and tighter knit community for years to come. Please vote yes on Article 2 for The HUB.
