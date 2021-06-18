To The Daily Sun,
Being half way through 2021 Bike Week I have seen an alarming number of bikers doing things that not only put themselves in danger, but everyone else on the road as well. While I understand the enthusiasm of bikers being able to share in their love of all things motorcycles, especially after losing out on the event last year, they need to also realize they need to share the roads, abide by the laws of the roads and be more aware of their surroundings as well. I have lived in the Lakes Region for several years now and I dread this week every year. I dread the inevitable motorcycle accidents, injuries and even deaths. I dread driving around the area in fear of being cut off by a group of motorcycles that don’t want their group broken up, being passed in no-passing zones by multiple bikers at once, bikers driving up the center line on highways between multiple traveling cars, or groups of bikers blatantly blowing through red lights and even blocking intersections as they feel that they own the roads for the week and can do whatever they please.
I am fully aware that this does not apply to all bikers and that they are plenty that come to enjoy the week with their friends safely, but it is that select few (in my opinion much more than a few) that need to realize that they do not own the roads. I see signs all over the area to “Watch for Motorcycles.” The motorcycles need to watch for other vehicles and pedestrians as well. They need to be aware of their surroundings, aware of speed limits and aware of the danger they are putting themselves and everyone else in when they drive recklessly. If your group can’t all make it through a red light or intersection, do us all a favor and find a spot to safely pull over and regroup. If you feel someone is driving to slow, do us all a favor and just enjoy the ride, sunshine and the scenery. If you drank too much, do us all a favor and sober up before hitting the road. The potential consequences of hurting, or even killing yourself and others is not worth it. We can all share the road and be respectful of each other. Please do the right thing so you can enjoy future bike weeks and not lose your bike, your friends or even your life from one bad decision.
Chrissy Blood
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.