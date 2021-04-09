To The Daily Sun,
While waiting for my lunch at a local establishment today, I overheard a conversation between two people, who were either friends, family or co-workers. Person A was telling Person B all the reasons why they should get the COVID vaccine, Person B was stating that they did not feel comfortable getting it at this time and gave their reasons. The conversation started out respectfully, but soon turned a bit sour with Person A making comments about how they are putting themselves, their family and others at risk for not getting it and it was people like them preventing us from all going back to the life we all knew. Person B stood their ground and reiterated their multiple reasons. It became a bit awkward for the rest of us waiting as there was certainly tension building so I was glad when my name was called and I could leave!
I walked out asking myself "Why can't we all just respect each other's decisions and continue on with our own lives?" We all have access to the same information to make our own decisions, we don't need to push our beliefs onto others. Some may say "If they don't get the vaccine, it's putting my health at risk." On the contrary others may say "If I get the vaccine I am putting my health, and who knows maybe even others, at risk as there is no studies on long term effects and I would rather take my chances with the known than the unknown."
There is no arguing that this is a very touchy topic, especially following a difficult year of quarantining. In the end though, we all have a right to make our own choices and shaming others, making them feel guilty for whatever they decide to do or making passive aggressive comments is not helping anyone or anything.
If you decide to get the vaccine, ok. If you decide to wait or not ever get the vaccine, ok. Either way, we all need to respect each other's decisions. We are all deciding what is best for ourselves and doing the best with what information we have available to us.
Haven't all the events of the past year been enough? Can we please all just move forward with our lives and keep doing the best we can with the knowledge that we have so far?
Chrissy Blood
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.