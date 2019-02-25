To The Daily Sun,
Chris Shipp has served Moultonborough ably during his tenure on the Selectboard. He is always well-informed about issues, prepared for meetings, and forward-looking in his thinking. He is not a slave to any ideology, and evaluates issues fairly and on their merits. He supports spending on town improvements that would make the town more livable and more attractive to the young families that the town needs, but without being dogmatic about any particular size, place or type.
For example, in recent years he has supported the development of a community center (but always with an eye on keeping costs affordable), and on improving the village environment through the construction of a sidewalk; as an elder resident, both these issues are important to me. In these and other cases, he has championed community discussion and involvement. He thoroughly deserves to be re-elected at town elections on March 12.
Ken Hill
Moultonborough
