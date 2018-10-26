To The Daily Sun,
Pappas is no “career politician.”
Eddie Edwards, the Republican candidate running in the First Congressional District, has been on the defensive since stating that we must begin “weaning” people off of Social Security. Chris Pappas, his Democratic opponent, has rightfully challenged him on this point whenever possible, emphasizing that Social Security is a foundational program we must protect and expand.
To get back at Pappas, Edwards has deployed a new tactic — he calls Pappas a “career politician” that is out of touch with the local community. Edwards believes that Pappas voices only talking points and empty promises. The longer Pappas has served, the less qualified he is for office, according to Edwards.
Edwards fails to see how ingrained Pappas is in the community. Pappas co-owns the Puritan Backroom, a 101-year-old restaurant in Manchester. If Pappas isn’t cutting feta in the kitchen or scrubbing dishes, you can probably find him moving from table-to-table, chatting with patrons.
While co-running the Puritan, Pappas has served as both a State Rep. and Executive Councilor. He has garnered substantive legislative experience, casting pivotal votes on issues including Medicaid and women’s reproductive rights. Yet while holding both of these roles, he continued to cut feta, and scrub dishes, and chat with patrons.
Chris Pappas is not a career politician. He is a public servant who splits his time between running a small business and representing the state he has called home his entire life. I will proudly vote for him on November 6th, and I hope you do too.
Deborah McBee
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.