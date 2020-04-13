To The Daily Sun,
Part of what makes the Lakes Region of N.H. a great place to live, work and play is the Lakes Region General Hospital. I do not understand the financial challenge they are in presently or the best way to get this organization out of its present financial challenge, but I do know we need this facility. As an active community member, I am happy to help in any way that makes sense for me to do so.
A viable and successful health care facility brings individuals, couples and families to our region. There is a need for a strong pediatrics practice, emergency care unit, an internal medical practice and always a strong orthopedic practice. Our residents of all ages need orthopedic services.
The Lakes Region is primed for growth with a rebuilt Colonial Theater in downtown Laconia, successful discussion and growth plans for the Laconia State School property and planning for an art "incubator" center in Meredith; all of which brings people to our region. When people come, many times they want to stay for longer periods but without quality health care, this will distract for the time being and hurt greatly in the future with no facility in Laconia.
As a REALTOR in this region since 1991 I have been fortunate to help many folks purchase real estate in our region and one topic of discussion is always the hospital. The fact that a young family or an older couple are within short driving distance to LRGH means success in sales. If we have success in real estate sales, we have a successful overall economy. With success in real estate and a strong healthcare facility we have a better chance of strong school systems offering vibrant programs for our youth.
Lakes Region General Hospital is essential to our well being and my hope and prayer is that as a community we can help to keep this facility active and operational.
Chris Kelly
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.