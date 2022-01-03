To The Daily Sun,
Seven New England States? I always place great value in opinions by people like Mark Longely who think there are seven New England states. Almost as much as Barack Obama who was going to visit all 58 states.
I think the public utilities commission and the governor did the right thing by denying the proposed energy efficiency program filing. They have grown completely out of proportion ($58 million in administrative costs) and have not stepped one inch closer to market transformation in over 20 years like the PUC wanted them to do when they started.
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.