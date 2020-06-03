To The Daily Sun,
If one doesn't like what the Town of Meredith is doing about the goose droppings at Hesky Park, why doesn't he just stay in their own town? People who don't even pay taxes in Meredith should not be complaining about how the town spends tits money.
If complainers would like to make a financial donation to eliminate the problem it would gladly be appreciated.
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.