To The Daily Sun,
I wanted to comment on your article on Nov. 26, by Thomas P. Caldwell regarding the bill to eliminate speed limits on Lake Winnipesaukee. As someone who has spent most of my life boating on the lake, I have seen many changes in the boating environment. There are way more boats and more importantly more high-powered performance boats. The speed limit, made permanent 10 years ago, has made a huge difference in my enjoyment of the lake. I am pleased to see more family-oriented boats, pontoons for example, on the lake. Prior to our speed limit law, recreational boating on the lake had become a white-knuckle experience, especially for smaller craft. The reputation of the lake has changed significantly since the speed limit became a permanent law in 2011.
I found several inconsistencies and patently wrong information in statements from Rep. Mike Bordes, as quoted in the article:
1. There are indeed speed limits on New York lakes. Lake George for example has a 45 mph day and 25 mph night speed limit.
2. There is a 5 mph speed limit within 100 feet of shore or other objects on Lake George in New York.
3. It doesn’t make any sense that Rep. Bordes has received "literally hundreds of people” bringing up the topic yet Rep. Richard Littlefield “has not heard from anyone asking to eliminate speed limits.”
4. Rep. Bordes claims alcohol is the major contributor to accidents. This is wrong as has been shown by the U.S. Coast Guard recreational boating statistics whose data shows that inattention, inexperience, and speed are the major causes of accidents by a long shot with alcohol coming in fourth.
5. Rep. Bordes claims owners of $250,000, high end performance boats are some of the safest boaters. Actually many of the high profile boating accidents occurring on the lake prior to the speed limit involved these performance boats, contributing to the reputation of the lake as being unsafe.
As far as “compromises” go, the speed limit law of 2011 was the compromise. The speed limit on other New Hampshire lakes is actually lower, and during negotiations for our present law, the limits were revised upward. Furthermore, a higher speed limit on the Broads makes no sense at all. The Broads are the hub of the lake used by boaters to get from one part of the lake to another. The Broads are used by sailors, anglers, and divers as well.
Ten years ago independent polls of the Lakes Region’s residents showed a majority were in favor of speed limits. Three hundred businesses, including marinas, signed on as supporters of the speed limit. Eighty percent of NH state representatives voted to support the speed limit with an even higher percentage of support from representatives bordering the lake.
It is my hope that this bill is soundly defeated. A recent article in The Sun indicated that Lake Winnipesaukee contributes over $17 billion to the local economy and removing the speed limit could jeopardize that.
Chris Clark
Tuftonboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.