For pregnant women, the time comes when you must think of the baby growing inside of you and the birth of that baby. Your baby is moving, growing — it is life. The constitution guarantees life for every person, and that baby within you is a person, alive, eager to live. Choose life for your beautiful baby, she or he will bring happiness to you.
Life is precious.
Harry Mitchell
Laconia
