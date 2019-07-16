To The Daily Sun,
I want to take this opportunity to thank Tim Pease. Through the logical words expressed by Tim Pease we are finally able to read a letter from someone who not only challenges Tony Boutin with point by point logic, but also addresses Boutin’s very misplaced anger, hostility and continuing wrath. We have been witness to Boutin’s capital letter tirades for many years.
According to Boutin, the United States is screwed up beyond repair as a direct result of decades of Democratic mismanagement. It has become obvious over these many years that Boutin’s perceptions are tainted, slanted, and extremely bias. That chip on Boutin’s shoulder grows bigger with each passing day.
I was particularly troubled when I read Boutin’s letter criticizing Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Anyone who has been through the Great Depression or studied the history of the Great Depression knows full well that if not for the policies created as part of FDR’s New Deal suffering experienced by millions of Americans would have been more prolonged with very dire consequences. The New Deal created programs to produce relief, recovery and reform. Some of the programs created and implemented include: the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the National Labor Relations Act, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and Social Security.
Over a period of many years I’ve read much about FDR, his policies, programs and personal life. Try as I may, I am unable to find anything written which illustrates that FDR was highly unpopular… which is what Boutin intimated in his screed. Scholars have categorized FDR as one of the top three greatest presidents, the other two are George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. FDR was also seen as a hero by African Americans, Catholics and Jews.
FDR’s popularity with Jews developed as a result of his help in expediting Jewish immigration from Germany after Kristallnacht. He also allowed Austrian and German citizens to stay in the U.S. indefinitely. Much to FDR’s regret the restrictive Immigration Act of 1924 thwarted his ability to be able to give refuge to Eastern European Jews who were trying to escape Hitler’s tyrannical behavior.
We do know for a fact that FDR was re-elected to serve four terms in the office of president of the United States.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
